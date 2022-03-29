Manchester United legend raises one concern over potential Erik ten Hag appointment

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained why he has some concerns over Erik ten Hag becoming the club’s next manager.

The former Red Devils defender admits that he likes the way Ten Hag’s Ajax team play, but insists that’s not enough to take on the hugely challenging job that’s awaiting him at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand also discussed other names who could be in the frame for the Man Utd job, but he and his fellow pundits made reference to the fact that Ten Hag seems to be one of the favourites at the moment.

See below for their discussion on Vibe with Five, with Ferdinand questioning if Ten Hag will be able to truly impose himself at United…

Ferdinand says a successful United manager will need to deal with a lot of big egos in the dressing room, unlike anything that he’ll have had to deal with at Ajax so far.

The Dutch tactician has never managed outside of the Netherlands, apart from a spell at Bayern Munich II, so it remains to be seen how will he could implement his ideas at such a big club in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.