“I’m the boss” – Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo provides update on his future

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has provided an update on his future amid talk that he could be nearing retirement from international football.

The 37-year-old continues to play regularly at the highest level for club and country, and it seems he has no plans to stop being involved with Portugal.

Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats in the game, and he seems fully aware that he is in charge over his future, stating that he is the “boss” and will carry on playing for as long as he chooses to.

“Who will decide my future will be me,” Ronaldo is quoted by the Independent. “If I feel like playing more, I will. I’m the boss, end of story.”

It would certainly take a brave manager to drop Ronaldo, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus man still showing himself to be one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

There are, however, some question-marks over Ronaldo’s future at Man Utd after a frustrating season at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international returned to the Red Devils for a second spell last summer, but the club have gone backwards since then, with a top four finish now looking pretty unlikely.