Manchester United and PSG relaunch interest in £70m midfielder

Manchester United and PSG have relaunched their interest in Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away for several seasons now, due to consistent performances in a Lazio shirt. This summer could be the time he gets his next move, after spending around seven years at the club.

According to Il Tempo (via Stretty News), the Serbian midfielder is wanted by both Manchester United and PSG, in a deal that could be worth around £70m.

Lazio may be looking to sell whilst his stock is high, with his contract expiring in 2024. The club risk allowing his value to drop, and even leave on a free transfer, if they don’t cash in this summer.

If they can tie him down to a new deal, then that would be the ideal situation. However, it’s not often players turn down the likes of PSG and Manchester United.

The latter will be desperate for a central midfielder this summer, especially if they lose Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s contract expires in June, and a new deal is yet to be negotiated.

United already have issues in central midfield, with neither Scott McTominay nor Fred overly impressing this season.