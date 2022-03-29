Manchester United managerial candidate rules himself out of the running for the job, confirming he will stay with Spain until at least the World Cup.

That man is, of course, Luis Enrique, who has been linked to the Manchester United job by the Daily Mirror.

“I will be in Qatar with Spain because I have given my word and there is nothing that makes me more excited than representing my country in the World Cup; later, we’ll see,” said Enrique, also reported by the Daily Mirror.

Given United are expected to appoint a manager in time for next season, that all but rules Enrique out of the running. The Spain manager is committed to the role for the World Cup, and United should have their permanent manager in place by the time that ends.

Of course, he isn’t ruling out leaving Spain after the World Cup, but the Daily Mirror report further states that the club want a manager in place in time for the new season.

The World Cup in Qatar runs from November until December, a few months into the Premier League season.

If Enrique turns out to be a number one candidate for United, then they could keep Ralf Rangnick in the manager role until the new year.

However, giving a new manager the job without a full pre-season and summer transfer window isn’t an ideal situation.