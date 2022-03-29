Napoli are preparing for life without Victor Osimhen, who could join Manchester United or Arsenal this summer.

Osimhen has attracted a host of European clubs and Football.London claim both Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen on the Nigerian forward.

Although Napoli won’t want to sell the striker, every player has a price, and the £84m figure being reported would be difficult to turn down.

According to Italian source Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli will turn their attention to Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who is currently impressing on loan at Southampton.

Broja may be a little behind Osimhen in his development, but if Napoli can receive the astronomical rumoured fee for the 23-year-old, and reinvest into Broja for a lot less, it could be excellent business in the long term.

According to the report, their valuation has exceeded €30m for Broja, but you’d imagine it would still be significantly less than the £84m figure for Osimhen.

Chelsea may be willing to offer a reduced fee, if a buy-back clause, or something similar, is offered in the deal.