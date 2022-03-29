Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in Porto attacking midfielder Otavio ahead of the summer.

The Portugal international, who has a €60million release clause at his current club, is said to have impressed Man Utd and Newcastle with his qualities, according to a report from A Bola.

Otavio has five goals and 11 assists so far this season, and mostly plays on the right-hand side of midfield, though he’s versatile enough to also fill in centrally or on the left flank.

United could do with strengthening in the attacking midfield department this summer after a disappointing season, with Otavio likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial out wide, while Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are both set to be out of contract.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will surely look to build on a strong January transfer window, with their new owners investing in big names like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

Otavio could be another exciting talent to add to Eddie Howe’s ever-improving squad at St James’ Park.