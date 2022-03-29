Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt has made it clear that Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred candidate to take over as the club’s next manager.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, and will be hiring a new permanent head coach in the summer.

Erik ten Hag seems to be emerging as the favourite for the Man Utd job, as per the Times and others, and there’s no doubt the Dutch tactician has impressed during his time in charge of Ajax.

Still, many fans would probably rather the more experienced Pochettino, even if he hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine did great work during his last spell in the Premier League with Tottenham, and Butt feels he’s still the best man for the job, citing his experience and strong coaching team that he has behind him.

“United need stability,” Butt told FourFourTwo. “They can’t keep having interim managers or learners in very powerful positions. They need people who’ve been there, seen it and done it.

“I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He’s proven in the Premier League, he’s young and enthusiastic, his style of play would suit United and his backroom staff seem switched on. I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him.”