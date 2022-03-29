Paul Pogba could be set for awkward reunion with Newcastle star following transfer link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked as a surprise transfer target for Newcastle this summer as he approaches the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The France international will be a free agent at the end of this season, and there’s no doubt he could be an exciting signing for Newcastle’s new owners, who will want to continue to bring in big names after a busy January.

Despite mainly being linked with big names like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, there’s also been talk that Pogba could be open to staying in the Premier League.

This has led the Sun to claim that Newcastle and Aston Villa are the two English sides who are ready and waiting to give him that opportunity.

Still, as noted by the Geordie Boys blog, this could be a tad awkward for Pogba as it would mean a reunion with Jonjo Shelvey.

The pair notably clashed on the pitch in a game in 2019, with the NUFC website stating: “Pogba had another run in with Shelvey, but this one wasn’t pretty. Man United won 2-0, but the big talking point after the game was a rather vile challenge from the Toon midfielder on the Red Devils’ number six.

“Shelvey shockingly got away with it, not even receiving a yellow for the studs up challenge. It prompted a huge response from the mainstream media (shock), while Pogba took issue himself on social media.

“Three years on and the pair could now be teammates in the Newcastle United midfield.”