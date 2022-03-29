PSG attacker Ismael Gharbi’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and with no sign of a contract renewal, a few clubs have had their heads turned.

The 17-year-old talent has been involved with the first team on a handful of occasions and is struggling to cement a place in the matchday squad. This had led to doubts over PSG renewing his current deal, which expires in a few months.

The French midfielder has attracted the interest of Chelsea and Liverpool, according to GOAL, and could pick him up on a free transfer this summer.

Gharbi made a little impact in pre-season, scoring in a friendly, but since then, minutes have been hard to come by. Although he might understand it’s going to be difficult to knock some of the PSG talent out of a starting spot, eventually the youngster is going to need game time to develop.

It’s unlikely Chelsea and Liverpool would be able to offer regular minutes at this stage, but both sides have been known to give youngsters a chance when they are ready.

Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah, and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea and Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all at least regularly involved in matchday squads.