Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are reportedly all interested in a potential summer transfer window move for Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has not quite lived up to expectations in his time with Real Madrid, and no longer looks guaranteed a regular place in their first-team.

Still, it seems Rodrygo has plenty of admirers in England, with Todo Fichajes claiming Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are keen on the 21-year-old, who is available for around €40million.

Rodrygo is a versatile attacking player with plenty of potential, so it could be that €40m would end up being a good investment for those clubs, who could all do with adding a bit of spark up front.

Arsenal need someone like Rodrygo to give them more options following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent exit, while Nicolas Pepe is out of favour after struggling to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners also seem to have a good relationship with Madrid after recent deals for the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t currently need any new signings up front that urgently, but they do face the worry over Mohamed Salah’s future, as he’s yet to sign a new contract as he approaches the final year of his deal. Elsewhere in that Reds front three, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not getting any younger.

Finally, Newcastle could be seen as an exciting project for Rodrygo, who would surely become a focal point of the Magpies’ attack as their new owners look to keep spending and building a squad that can compete with the Premier League’s big six.