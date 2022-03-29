Stan Collymore urges 25-year-old to retire if he “doesn’t love” football anymore

Former footballer Stan Collymore has urged Dele Alli to retire from football if he is not enjoying the game anymore.

Alli joined Everton in January but has failed to make a positive impact on the team since his switch from Tottenham.

Writing in his column for The Mirror, Collymore said: “Dele needs to answer some serious questions, for himself, no one else.He has to ask: Do you want to play professional football, or are you not cut out for it?”

The Everton attacker hasn’t publicly come out and discussed his feelings about playing football, but many fans and pundits are drawing their own conclusions due to his performances.

Alli was once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year two years in a row.

Nowadays, he’s struggling to get minutes for a relegation-threatened Everton side, and the likes of Collymore are seriously questioning his desire.

“Dele Alli may decide he doesn’t love it anymore. Go and find something you are passionate about, and don’t cheat the game by going on a circus around other Premier League clubs,” Collymore added.

Many thought the move to Everton would be the catalyst to revive his footballing career, but many casual football fans may have forgotten he even moved to Merseyside, due to barely seeing him step foot on the pitch at Goodison Park.

Alli ubndoubtedly possesses bundles of talent, but a move to a side battling for relegation probably wasn’t the best idea. The 25-year-old is known for his attacking ability, getting into the box and scoring goals.

Everton are spending very little time attacking at this stage of the season, meaning Alli isn’t playing regular football.