“Time will tell” – Ajax director gives update on future of Man United linked Erik ten Hag

Ajax director Gerry Hamstra has hinted that Ajax are preparing for the departure of Man United linked Erik ten Hag.

In an interview with Voetbal International, Hamstra revealed Ajax wanted to keep the Dutchman going into next season, but expressed doubt over the possibility.

As quoted by the Express he said: “It would be fantastic if Ten Hag is still our coach next season.

“He still has a contract but we all know how the world works. For now he is focused on this season, these important months. Time will tell what will happen after.”

These comments seem to confirm what many people believe will happen in Ten Hag’s near future, a move to another club.

The report from the Express states two other clubs have also tabled offers for the Ajax coach, with one being from Germany and another being from England.

However, the exact identity of these other two clubs are not known, so it begs belief for who the other English club is who are in the running for Ten Hag.

Current United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be moving into a consultancy role when this season finishes, and has expressed his belief in Ten Hag being his replacement in order to get the club playing a certain way and to eventually bring success to it – something Man United have now not had for over five years.