Tottenham reportedly fear how the managerial situation at Paris Saint-Germain could affect their ability to keep hold of Antonio Conte this summer.

The Italian tactician has not been at Spurs for very long, but there are already some doubts over his future at the north London club after a difficult season.

A recent report from Calciomercato has stated that Conte has a clause in his contract that could allow him to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, with PSG mentioned as potential suitors.

A further report from the Daily Mail has fuelled these rumours, with Spurs said to have some fears over the fact that Pochettino looks set to leave PSG amid links with Manchester United.

The Mail claim that the Argentine is Sir Alex Ferguson’s preferred choice to be the next Man Utd manager, and it could be that his arrival at Old Trafford would mean Conte becoming a top target for PSG.

Conte has worked with some of the very finest players in world football and has won trophies for big clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus, so it perhaps makes sense that he’d consider his Spurs future if someone like PSG came in for him.