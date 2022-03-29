Tottenham star being wooed by loaning club who want him to “fall in love” with them

Whoever said romance was dead? On loan Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil is the subject of interest from Valencia for a permanent transfer.

However, the interest extends beyond the standard methods of making a player want to join their club, will a report from Spain claiming they are trying to make the winger “fall in love” with them in order to push a transfer through.

According to El Desmarque, Valencia want Gil to join them permanently in the summer after an impressive couple of months with them on loan.

Spain Under 21 international Gil joined Spurs from Sevilla in the summer for £22.5m but has struggled to establish himself and settle in, finding playing time limited under both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Sport Witness claim Gil has been “wowing” the fans of Los Murciélagos, who currently sit in ninth place in La Liga, a far cry from the team which was once a regular Champions League competitor in Spain.

However, while Valencia want a permanent switch for him eventually, they are expected to want to extend his loan for another season to enact their plan rather than trying to buy him straight away this summer.