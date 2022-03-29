“He’d be the one” – Man United legend names the manager he wants over Pochettino or Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has stated his clear preference for who should be the club’s next manager.

Discussing a range of candidates, Ferdinand told Vibe with Five that he’d go for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over the likes of Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag.

See below for the full video of Ferdinand going through the names being linked with the Man Utd job, with the former England defender explaining why Tuchel would be the best candidate…

Tuchel has enjoyed tremendous success in a relatively short time at Chelsea, and it seems clear the German tactician would be able to take this Red Devils side to another level.

Chelsea’s current situation surely means there is at least a slim chance of United being able to poach their rivals’ manager, though things could change quickly.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, another former MUFC player Luke Chadwick also said Tuchel is a stronger candidate than some of the others being linked with the job, but also felt that if the situation at Chelsea is resolved, he would expect him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“The way Tuchel’s conducted himself throughout the crisis at Chelsea has been really good, and obviously he’s a world class manager. He’s without a doubt got a more impressive CV than Pochettino or Ten Hag, with what he’s achieved in the game,” Chadwick said.

“If he’s an option I think everyone involved with United would be excited at the opportunity to try to speak to him and lure him to Old Trafford. Still, if a takeover gets done at Chelsea, you imagine Tuchel would probably stay there, given the state of the two clubs, even if there is that uncertainty surrounding Chelsea until Roman Abramovich goes.”

