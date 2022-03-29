Video – Antoine Griezmann appears to be a fan of Harry Kane in France training

France striker Antoine Griezmann has been trying to imitate Harry Kane’s finishes as he scores a header in France training.

After he scores past Hugo Lloris in training, the 31-year-old striker shouts ‘HARRY KANE’ appearing to be a fan of the Tottenham striker.

You can watch the video below:

Antoine Griezmann shouting "Harry Kane!" after scoring against Hugo Lloris in France training ??? #COYS pic.twitter.com/RTsIYKOzka — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 29, 2022

Griezmann’s France face South Africa in a friendly match tonight while England play Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Both national teams have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.