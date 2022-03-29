Video – Antoine Griezmann appears to be a fan of Harry Kane in France training

Tottenham FC
Posted by

France striker Antoine Griezmann has been trying to imitate Harry Kane’s finishes as he scores a header in France training. 

After he scores past Hugo Lloris in training, the 31-year-old striker shouts ‘HARRY KANE’ appearing to be a fan of the Tottenham striker.

You can watch the video below:

Griezmann’s France face South Africa in a friendly match tonight while England play Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Both national teams have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

More Stories Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.