Video: Christian Eriksen gets standing ovation as he leads Denmark out for first time since cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen received a standing ovation as he led Denmark out in front of their home fans.

Eriksen suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening fixture of Euro 2020, leading to him needing to have an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted to allow him to carry on playing.

However, Serie A rules prevented him from being allowed to have one in while playing, so Inter were forced to release the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker last year.

He has since ended up at Premier League side Brentford, and got back into the Danish national team where he is captaining the team ahead of their friendly game v Serbia, in what is his first start since the fateful Euro 2020 opener.

You can watch the video below.

Christian Eriksen led out Denmark as captain on his return to Parken Stadium, the venue where he suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros last year. 191 days later… ?? pic.twitter.com/fQB4PZY5Qq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 29, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports