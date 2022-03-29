Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally mocks jumping technique of Arsenal star Cedric Soares

Portugal captain and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen brutally mocking fellow Portugal star Cedric Soares.

Ahead of Portugal’s crunch World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia – who shocked Euro 2020 winners Italy in a 1-0 win – Ronaldo was spotted in training appearing to mock the jumping technique of the Arsenal star. Although his jab at Cedric seems like a playful bit of banter between the two, as it was all smiles after.

Ronaldo is a player known for his jumping technique, and has garnered a reputation for scoring insane headed goals due to his astronomical leaping ability.

The legendary forward recently became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA recognised competitions, overtaking Josef Bican’s record.

You can watch the full video below.