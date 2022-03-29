Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally mocks jumping technique of Arsenal star Cedric Soares

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Portugal captain and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen brutally mocking fellow Portugal star Cedric Soares. 

Ahead of Portugal’s crunch World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia – who shocked Euro 2020 winners Italy in a 1-0 win – Ronaldo was spotted in training appearing to mock the jumping technique of the Arsenal star. Although his jab at Cedric seems like a playful bit of banter between the two, as it was all smiles after.

Ronaldo is a player known for his jumping technique, and has garnered a reputation for scoring insane headed goals due to his astronomical leaping ability.

More Stories / Latest News
UEFA drop controversial Champions League qualification ‘leapfrogging’ plan ahead of competition expansion
Former Manchester City star shows off new face tattoo
Atletico Madrid set to extend Griezmann loan in order to avoid €40m payment

The legendary forward recently became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA recognised competitions, overtaking Josef Bican’s record.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Cedric Soares Cristiano Ronaldo Josef Bican North Macedonia Portugal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.