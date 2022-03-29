Video: Everton record losses of £170m to compound terrible season

Everton have recorded financial losses of £170m, compounding an already terrible season into an even worse one. 

The Toffees have attributed these staggering losses to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and investment towards a new stadium and the woman’s team.

The club are in a perilous state in the Premier League with continuously bad squad building and managerial appointments leading the club to teetering on the brink of relegation to the Championship for the first time in their history.

However, the club are reporting they remain in a stable financial situation due to the continued backing of majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

