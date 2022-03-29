Video: Former England goalkeeper says he would be “buzzing” if Declan Rice captained England

Former England goalkeeper David James has said he would be “buzzing” if West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice were to captain England. 

Rumours have circulated suggesting the Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target could be in line for the captain’s armband ahead of tonight’s friendly against the Ivory Coast.

Gareth Southgate earmarked Rice as a future England captain, and Rice already holds the de facto captaincy at West Ham – since Mark Noble is not a regular starter – so would seemingly fit the role well.

Rice continues to grow from strength to strength, and James who earned 53 caps with England and played 102 games of The Hammers expressed his delight at the potential captaincy for the 23-year-old.

