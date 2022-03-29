Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes combine for goal to give Portugal vital step towards Qatar World Cup

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have combined once again to put Portugal 1-0 ahead in their World Cup playoff final.

A loose pass from North Macedonia, who shocked Euro 2020 champions Italy to get this far, allowed Fernandes to latch onto the ball and start a swift counter-attack.

He then popped a pass towards Ronaldo, who then laid it back into the midfielder’s path with a cheeky nutmeg for Fernandes to finish well into the bottom corner.

There is still a second half to play and North Macedonia are prone to causing an upset.

