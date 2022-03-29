Video: Troy Parrott scores sensational 97th minute winner for Republic of Ireland

Troy Parrott has scored a winning goal for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania with one of the most stunning strikes you will find. 

Parrott came off the bench in the 63rd minute and made the ultimate impact at the death of end of the game. He picked up a loose ball on the edge of the D area and was given time to unleash an effort towards goal which ended up in the back of the net, causing pandemonium in the 97th minute of the game.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur with MK Dons, and has scored six times for the League One side this season.

Parrott’s only other goals for the national side were in a 4-1 against Andorra over a little over a year ago.

You can see the video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports

