AC Milan interested in frustrated Arsenal star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

AC Milan are showing an interest in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, but they won’t be matching the fee paid by the North London club.

Pepe has recently voiced his frustration over the lack of game time and has hinted a move could be on the horizon.

“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens,” said Pepe, as quoted by The Sun (via Caught Offside).

Pepe has reassured Arsenal fans that his focus this season is to help the club, but anything could happen in the future.

“It is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision,” added Pepe.

Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United legend gives Red Devils key advice in new manager search
Chelsea takeover: Ricketts family said to be getting favouritism after Chelsea chairman arranges meeting
Video: TalkSPORT pundit blames Southgate’s “ineptitude” for failing to win World Cup or Euros with England

Pepe is understandably frustrated by his lack of game time, but the form of Bukayo Saka makes it difficult for the Ivorian to demand more minutes. Saka plays as a right-winger, which is the same position as Pepe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan could make a move for the winger, with a fee of €30m being quoted. This figure is significantly less than what Arsenal paid for him, back in 2019.

Pepe moved to Arsenal from Lille, for a club-record fee of £72, as reported by Sky Sports.

The astronomical fee paid by Arsenal has undoubtedly caused added pressure for the 26-year-old, who has failed to live up to the price tag during his spell in England.

 

More Stories Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.