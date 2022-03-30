AC Milan are showing an interest in Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, but they won’t be matching the fee paid by the North London club.

Pepe has recently voiced his frustration over the lack of game time and has hinted a move could be on the horizon.

“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens,” said Pepe, as quoted by The Sun (via Caught Offside).

Pepe has reassured Arsenal fans that his focus this season is to help the club, but anything could happen in the future.

“It is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision,” added Pepe.

Pepe is understandably frustrated by his lack of game time, but the form of Bukayo Saka makes it difficult for the Ivorian to demand more minutes. Saka plays as a right-winger, which is the same position as Pepe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan could make a move for the winger, with a fee of €30m being quoted. This figure is significantly less than what Arsenal paid for him, back in 2019.

Pepe moved to Arsenal from Lille, for a club-record fee of £72, as reported by Sky Sports.

The astronomical fee paid by Arsenal has undoubtedly caused added pressure for the 26-year-old, who has failed to live up to the price tag during his spell in England.