Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential summer transfer window swoop for Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazil international has impressed in the Eredivisie, and is expected to be a target for his manager Erik ten Hag this summer, according to the Telegraph, which perhaps points towards a move to Manchester United following the Dutchman’s links with the job, as per the Times.

Liverpool are now also being mentioned as contenders to sign Antony, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that he’s likely to be available for around €40million this summer.

The 22-year-old looks like he could be a useful addition at Anfield amid the ongoing Mohamed Salah contract saga, with the Egypt international yet to sign a new contract as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

Antony is not in Salah’s league just yet, but he’s a young player with huge potential who could be worth recruiting in attack if there’s a genuine chance of Salah leaving Liverpool in the near future.

Man Utd will hope, however, that hiring Ten Hag would give them the edge in this transfer battle, with the Red Devils also in need of more quality in attack.

Last summer’s signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have not lived up to expectations so far, while Marcus Rashford has been off form and Jesse Lingard is close to becoming a free agent.