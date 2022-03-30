Arsenal have entered the race for in-demand Leeds winger Raphinha.

Raphinha has drawn interest from many clubs around Europe, especially with Leeds battling for relegation in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Arsenal have made an official enquiry for the Brazilian winger.

Barcelona are reportedly still the favourites to secure the signature of the 25-year-old, according to TEAMtalk.

Raphinha is comfortable playing on the left or right side of midfield. Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli playing in these positions, with Emile Smith-Rowe battling the pair for their spot.

Although Raphinha will offer increased squad depth, it’s difficult to see Mikel Arteta dropping Saka or Martinelli to make way for the Brazilian.

However, with Arsenal potentially competing in Europe next season, they will have to increase the size of their squad.

Part of the reason they’ve been able to do so well this season is being able to focus on domestic competitions. The added fixture congestion of European football could make it difficult for Arsenal if they don’t add more firepower to their squad.