Arsenal are set to renew their interest in Leicester City man Youri Tielemans, who is no closer to signing a new contract at the club.

Tielemans’ contract expires in June 2023, and the Belgian midfielder is yet to agree new terms with the club. With Leicester’s poor form this season, the 24-year-old may be looking for a move to progress his career.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, Arsenal will renew their interest in the midfielder, as Leicester may look to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal are set to qualify for the Champions League next season, whereas Leicester are battling to finish in the top half.

The Belgian international has proven already he isn’t afraid to pack up his bags and leave, with Leicester being his 3rd club since 2017.

Each transfer made by Tielemans has shown progression. Moving from Anderlecht to Monaco, making the step up to a league of a higher standard. He then moved from Monaco to Leicester, joining what many consider to be the best league in the world.

Although Tielemans did experience a taste of European footballer with Leicester, Arsenal are in a better position to be offering it next season.

The 24-year-old has become a regular for his country, and will now want to be proving himself on the biggest stage every year.