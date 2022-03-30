Arsenal set to renew interest in Belgian star as contract talks stall

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal are set to renew their interest in Leicester City man Youri Tielemans, who is no closer to signing a new contract at the club.

Tielemans’ contract expires in June 2023, and the Belgian midfielder is yet to agree new terms with the club. With Leicester’s poor form this season, the 24-year-old may be looking for a move to progress his career.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, Arsenal will renew their interest in the midfielder, as Leicester may look to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal are set to qualify for the Champions League next season, whereas Leicester are battling to finish in the top half.

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City.

More Stories / Latest News
“We’ll see what happens” – Tottenham star makes it clear he’s unhappy at lack of playing time
Egyptian FA blasts Senegal fans over racist gestures towards Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
€48m bid made: Chelsea missed out on January transfer move for Premier League star

The Belgian international has proven already he isn’t afraid to pack up his bags and leave, with Leicester being his 3rd club since 2017.

Each transfer made by Tielemans has shown progression. Moving from Anderlecht to Monaco, making the step up to a league of a higher standard. He then moved from Monaco to Leicester, joining what many consider to be the best league in the world.

Although Tielemans did experience a taste of European footballer with Leicester, Arsenal are in a better position to be offering it next season.

The 24-year-old has become a regular for his country, and will now want to be proving himself on the biggest stage every year.

 

More Stories Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.