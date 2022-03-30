Video: Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli morphs into prime Ronaldinho, nearly scores goal of the season contender

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli nearly scored an outrageous goal for Brazil against Bolivia after some skill that prime Ronaldinho would have been proud of.

Watch below as the 20-year-old danced his way through the Bolivia defence with some lovely footwork before just chipping his shot narrowly wide with what could have been the goal of the season…

Pictures courtesy of Sportv

Martinelli is a highly rated prospect at Arsenal and he just seems to get better all the time, with Gunners fans likely to be very excited about his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Hopefully we’ll get to see skill like this from Martinelli in the Premier League on a regular basis.

