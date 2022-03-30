The Bayer Leverkusen CEO has spoken out on the future of Patrik Schick, amid Arsenal transfer interest.

Schick has been linked with Arsenal in recent months, and Fernando Carro has spoken on the rumours linking him away from the club.

“No, we will not sell Patrik Schick. There is no need to talk about that at all,” Carro told Sky Germany, via Bulinews.

This will be disappointing news for Arsenal fans, as Schick is the ideal striker for their current system.

Arsenal play with Lacazette as their focal point, linking play with the other attackers and creating for others. Schick holds the line well, due to his height and strength, but will also offer more of a goal threat than their current French striker.

Schick has scored 20 goals in 20 league games this season, significantly more than Lacazette, who has only managed four goals.

Lacazette does create more and has provided seven assists this season, but with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka creating, Arsenal could do with a forward who will get on the end of the chances they create.