Man City’s Benjamin Mendy spotted enjoying life on bail as he grabs coffee with pals ahead of rape trial

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been spotted out and about near his home in Cheshire as he awaits his upcoming trial for rape.

The Frenchman has served time in jail recently, but is now out on bail as of January, and has been pictured by the Sun newspaper as having a coffee with friends at a local Costa.

Mendy looked casual in a white hoody and baseball cap, and will soon attend a trial over seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault against five women aged over 16.

These charges against Mendy came back in August, meaning he’s made just one Premier League appearance for City all season.

Prior to this saga, the 27-year-old was a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side, and also a World Cup winner with France.

According to the Sun, “Judge Patrick Thompson released him from prison during a private hearing but imposed a list of “stringent” conditions.

“He must surrender his passport and make no contact with complainants.

“Mendy must also reside at his six bedroom, £4.8million mansion in Cheshire but is legally free to go out and see friends.”