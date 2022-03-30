Chelsea takeover: Ricketts family said to be getting favouritism after Chelsea chairman arranges meeting

Bidders shortlisted by the Raine Group to buy Chelsea are angry with the Ricketts family for breaking the rules of the bidding process.

The Ricketts family have faced stiff opposition to them taking over Chelsea FC by Chelsea fans after alleged Islamophobic comments made by Joe Ricketts in 2019. But following this, Tom Ricketts managed to arrange a meeting with former Chelsea player Paul Canoville, who was the club’s first black footballer.

The Times report this meeting is said to have been facilitated by the US based the Raine Group and Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, despite rules stating that no attempt could be made to contact Chelsea executives throughout the bidding process.

What’s more, is the meeting is said to have taken place inside the club’s Canoville suite, where Gary Trowsdale of Canoville’s foundation claim he gave (Tom) Ricketts a “severe grilling” and forced an apology for comments made by his relatives.

However, the question remains why Ricketts was even able to arrange this meeting, considering the bidding rules forbade such actions from taking place.

Raine Group are understood to already have a close relationship with the family, which has led to some of the other shortlisted candidates viewing this as preferential treatment

One of the bid advisors said: “If they want the Ricketts family to buy the club from Roman Abramovich, just tell the rest of us now and spare us what is an awful lot of hard work.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt make their voice heard over who they want to take over, and Chelsea Supporter’s Trust have already expressed doubts over the ownership of the Ricketts family.

The CST still has concerns about the ability of the Ricketts family to run an inclusive, successful club. If they are unable to address these & gain confidence of supporters, we do not believe it would be in the best interests of our members for the bid to succeed. Statement ?? pic.twitter.com/VquNCMsI3a — Chelsea Supporters’ Trust???? (@ChelseaSTrust) March 25, 2022

Other bids include consortiums led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, and Stephen Pagliuca.