Chelsea are reportedly ready to let German forward Timo Werner leave the club for around €40million this summer.

Werner has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking a hugely exciting talent in his time at former club RB Leipzig.

It now seems Werner wants to move on at the end of his second season in west London, and Chelsea will allow him a move if they get €40m for him, according to Sport1.

The Blues could do with making changes up front, and one imagines they’ll find some buyers for Werner, even if he hasn’t been at his best in his time in England.

There will surely be Bundesliga clubs willing to take a gamble on Werner for around €40m, as there’s every chance he could get back to his best with a move away from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old surely hasn’t lost all his talent overnight, and perhaps just needs to play in a less competitive and physically demanding league, or in a team better suited to his skill set.