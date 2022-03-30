Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target “not gonna be easy to keep”, incoming manager warned

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano suggests that PSV star Cody Gakpo is “not gonna be easy to keep” at the Dutch club this summer, as Premier League clubs amongst others are eyeing up a move for the 22-year old.

Romano made the suggestion in a tweet that announced that former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over as coach next year, which has been confirmed by Dutch Journalist Rik Elfrink. Van Nistelrooy could be without the winger next season, as the Dutchman could be playing in the country where the former United man once shined.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be new appointed as PSV Eindhoven head coach next season, per @RikElfrink. Big chance for van Nistelrooy who's already accepted the proposal. ??? #PSV It's not gonna be easy to keep Cody Gakpo at the club in the summer as many top club want him. pic.twitter.com/FrwOZpw88g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2022

According to The Athletic, Gakpo was heavily linked with a January exit but agreed to stay and extend his deal by a year to 2026. The 22-year old has since learned that the contract does not have a release clause but an understanding was formed to ensure that if suitable offers land this summer, PSV will cooperate.

That has led admirers such as Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool, alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich, to accelerate their interest and hold serious conversations about pushing for the Dutch attacker.

Gakpo could have an important role to play at Arsenal, who are slightly short of top attacking talent after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January, along with Nicolas Pepe’s struggles at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool might also do well to snap up this promising young talent, with the Reds facing doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future as he approaches the final year of his contract, with little sign of a renewal being imminent, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino aren’t getting any younger.

Ever since The Athletic’s report, Dutch outlet VI has gone on to state that Arsenal have now taken the lead in the race for the PSV player; which would be a big coup for the Gunners, with so many big clubs involved in the race.

Whoever signs the young winger will be getting a fine player, as the 22-year-old is enjoying his most productive season yet at PSV and will only improve from here.

The young Dutchman has scored 16 goals with a further 15 seasons across 37 matches in all competitions this season, but could he be applying his trade in England come next season?