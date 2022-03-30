Dani Alves has recently linked up with Gabriel Martinelli for the Brazil national team, and the former was full of praise for the Arsenal youngster.

Alves is the most decorated footballer of all time, winning a whopping 41 trophies. In his time he’s played with an array of talent, so receiving a compliment from him should mean a lot to Martinelli.

In a recent Instagram post, Alves uploaded a picture of Martinelli and himself, with the caption labelling his fellow countryman as a “phenomenon”, as seen below.

Martinelli made his Brazil first team debut this week, and working with legends such as Dani Alves can only help his development. The 38-year-old has had an unbelievable career, and has represented his county 122 times.

Martinelli has earnt his call up, after impressive performances for Arsenal. The 20-year-old has managed three assists and five goals in the league this season, but most importantly is enjoying a run of games.

In the two campaigns previous, Martinelli hasn’t reached 15 games in the league, but he has already surpassed that this season.