Tottenham could reportedly be in with a chance of signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for around €80million this summer.

The Uruguay international has been in superb form this season, becoming regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and it seems only a matter of time before he moves on to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

A report earlier this week from The Athletic stated that Nunez could be an option for Tottenham if Harry Kane leaves, and that’s certainly an exciting prospect, even if Spurs fans would no doubt fear losing their top scorer.

Still, Kane’s departure would surely give Tottenham plenty of money to spend, and a report from O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, claims Nunez is likely to cost just €80m.

That’s well below his €150m release clause, according to the report, and could end up being an absolute bargain if he carries on along this trajectory.

The 22-year-old will surely have other suitors in the near future as well, but it would be some statement by Spurs if they could win the race for his signature.

This is surely the kind of ambitious signing that would make manager Antonio Conte a bit more convinced about the club’s project.