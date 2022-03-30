Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target’s agent set for crunch talks this week

The agent of FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly set for crunch talks over his client’s future at the Nou Camp this week.

The France international is currently due to be a free agent in the summer once his current Barca contract runs out, but it seems there may now be growing hope of the Catalan giants keeping hold of him.

Dembele has improved a lot since Xavi took over as manager, and it seems he’s been key to trying to get the club and the player’s agent to negotiate a new deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as Dembele is sure to have plenty of other options open to him this summer, including a possible move to the Premier League with Arsenal or Chelsea.

ESPN have recently claimed that the Blues are interested in the former Borussia Dortmund man, who could undoubtedly do well to link up with his old manager Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, where they could use an upgrade on the unconvincing Timo Werner, whose future is also up in the air ahead of this summer as Sport1 link him with a likely move away.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also been linked with Dembele by El Chiringuito in the tweet below, with the Gunners also in need of new signings in attack this summer after the poor form of Nicolas Pepe, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also still not been replaced since leaving for Barcelona in January.

??"El AGENTE de DEMBÉLÉ se ha reunido con el ARSENAL" Lo está contando @alfredoduro1 en #ChiringuitoDembélé pic.twitter.com/uIfcbCbn9J — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 23, 2022

Aubameyang himself may be key to Dembele’s plans, with the Daily Mail recently claiming that the former Arsenal captain has been trying to convince the 24-year-old to stay at the Nou Camp.

Dembele hasn’t always had the easiest of times as a Barcelona player, so it remains to be seen if it’s too late for the club to convince him to commit his future to them.