Non-league footballer gets 9-game ban and called “gay c***” by manager after grabbing opponent’s testicles

A non-league footballer has landed himself with a staggering nine-game ban after a bizarre incident that saw him TWICE grab the testicles of an opposition player in a game.

Longridge Town’s Connor Jackson was hit with this lengthy ban after a North West Counties League clash against Northwich Victoria on February 2 took a strange turn.

Jackson denied any wrongdoing, but was accused of twice squeezing the testicles of his opponents, leading opposition manager Stephen Wilkes to use homophobic abuse against the player.

Wilkes himself has also been hit with a ban, and will miss seven games after calling Jackson a “gay c***” and a “queer c***”, for which he later apologised.

Jackson responded to those comments, saying he was “genuinely shocked and upset” by Wilkes’ words.

According to the Sun, “Wilkes insisted it was “in jest”, that his comments were not malicious, that he does not have a “homophobic bone” in his body and he “100 per cent regrets” saying it.

“He admitted to two improper conduct charges, and must also pay a £75 fine and take part in an online education programme.

“Northwich Victoria refused to accept Wilkes’ offer to resign.”