Gareth Bale could sign for English league club, before retiring immediately after the World Cup

Gareth Bale could sign a short-term deal for Cardiff City to keep up his fitness ahead of the World Cup, before retiring immediately after.

Over the last few years, Bale hasn’t been hitting the heights that have seen him win multiple Champions Leagues at Real Madrid. The Welsh international’s contract is set to expire in June, and he could return to his home country to keep his fitness up ahead of the World Cup.

According to the Evening Standard, Bale could sign a contract with a club for a few months, naming Cardiff City as one of the possibilities. He is then expected to retire from professional football as soon as the World Cup is over.

If Wales weren’t to qualify for the World Cup, it’s reported that Bale will retire in the summer, as he is only interested in playing internationally with his country.

Tottenham are also linked with signing Bale for a third time, but the 32-year-old hasn’t confirmed his plans as of yet.

Bale scored twice in Wales’ most recent World Cup playoff game, and his celebrations showed his passion for his country. This sort of passion hasn’t been evident in his performances for Real Madrid recently, with Wales his priority at the moment.