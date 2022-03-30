Manchester United legend Paul Ince thinks the club should interview more managers outside of just Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino and has stated that just going after the two is a bit “blinkered”.

Ince was speaking to The United Stand’s Mark Goldbridge, which can be found below, and said that interviewing multiple managers could not only benefit United now but down the road as well if the next appointment goes wrong.

The current Reading manager stated: “Pochettino will have a different idea to what Ten Hag might have. If they interviewed another manager, which I think they should, another two or three; they might have a different idea, but at the moment it seems to me that they are blinkered on two managers.”

Ince continued, “Why not just interview two or three [more], you might be surprised by what you might get. United might think ‘oh, this might be the way to go forward’ but they haven’t, it’s just the two.”

The former United midfielder then explains how interviewing many managers could benefit United in the long run after Goldbridge brings up Brighton manager Graham Potter, by stating:

“I think just to get an insight, look he [Potter] might not get the job, he probably won’t get the job; but maybe two or three years time you think ‘oh, I remember that interview with Graham Potter, he was really good, I liked what his ideas were, I liked what his philosophy was. It could be any other manager…just get that insight on what their ideas are to take this club forward”.

This is some great insight from Ince, who has just been through the interview process earlier this year before being appointed interim manager for Reading.

Although he admits that he thinks that Pochettino will “get it”, the idea of gathering the ideas of managers in advance could really benefit United, who have got so many appointments wrong since Sir Alex Ferguson left at the end of the 2012-13 season.