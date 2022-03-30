Joe Hart reveals the brutal reason former Tottenham manager axed him

Joe Hart has revealed the brutal reason Nuno Espirito Santo wanted to get rid of the former Tottenham goalkeeper.

Speaking to the In The Stiffs podcast, Hart said: “He just went, ‘In my opinion, we all reach a point in our career where the body won’t allow you to play football. We’re at it now. I would not feel comfortable with you playing one minute for me. The ball’s too quick for you, you’re too old, you’re not moving, you’ve got no strength in your body.”

Hart wasn’t too pleased with the comments, understandably. “He literally buried me and I’m laughing because, whether I’m deluded or not, I was like, I don’t agree with any of that,” added Hart.

Hart swiftly moved to Scottish Premier League side Celtic, where he’s playing regularly in Scotland as well as in Europe.

The comments were extremely harsh on the former England goalkeeper, who is still only 34-years-old.

Many goalkeepers play into their forties, so wanting to get rid of a backup goalkeeper for being too old is a strange decision from Nuno.