Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly “very interested” in Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi is a young, German forward, currently playing in Austria, and clubs are starting to show interest in the 20-year-old. European teams will be hoping for their own Erling Haaland, who also came from the Austrian club.

According to BILD, Klopp is “very interested” in the youngster, but will have to battle Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

Salzburg are pushing for a solution, and are reportedly frustrated at Dortmund’s “tough transfer fee poker game”, trying to negotiate a better deal for themselves.

Now is an opportunity for Liverpool to swoop in, if they’re willing to match the Austrian club’s €45m asking price.

Adeyemi wants the move to Dortmund, possibly after seeing the success of Haaland, who went down the same path.

Transferring to Germany could be the right move for Adeyemi, who may struggle for game time at Liverpool.

With Haaland likely leaving, Adeyemi can immediately compete for the striker spot at Dortmund. At Liverpool, the situation may be different, with the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino already battling it out for a starting place.