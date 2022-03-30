“No big deal” – Roy Keane hits out at Gareth Southgate for his handling of Harry Maguire boos

Manchester United legend Roy Keane thinks England manager Gareth Southgate made a story out of nothing yesterday when he hit out at the fans at Wembley for booing Harry Maguire.

The former Red Devils captain spoke after the game on ITV in the video clip below, and believes Southgate should’ve just ignored the “idiots” in the crowd and focused on the fact that Maguire had a good game.

Keane was known for being a bit of a hard-man during his playing days, so is unlikely to have let a few jeers from fans affect him, though of course every player is different.

See below for his response to Southgate’s comments slamming the England fans’ behaviour…

? SOUND ON ? What did Roy Keane and @IanWright0 think of the Harry Maguire situation yesterday evening? ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/FR8D5rAG3i — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 30, 2022

Maguire hasn’t been at his best for Man Utd this season, and it seems that that has affected his reputation with some Three Lions fans.

Still, the 29-year-old has always been a top performer for his country, so it does seem very unfair of the home crowd to be turning on him like this.