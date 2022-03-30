Leeds United have reportedly been handed a major boost in their bid to keep Kalvin Phillips at the club despite transfer interest from a host of big names.

The England international is a target for the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but it seems he’s indicated that he’s ready to commit his future to his current club with a new contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

Phillips has also been linked with Arsenal by 90min, while he’s valued at between £60-70million by Leeds, according to Football Insider.

Leeds are not yet guaranteed to stay up this season, but keeping Phillips at the club is sure to be vital for their long-term future.

The 26-year-old has shown his quality at Elland Road, and has also become a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s England side in recent times.

Man Utd would surely do well to bring Phillips in as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield, though of course it would be hugely controversial to see this homegrown Leeds player move to Old Trafford.

Liverpool could also do with Phillips as a long-term successor to Jordan Henderson, with the pair sharing a similar style of play that could see him fit in well in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal would also do well to bring him in as they look in need of an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, while Lucas Torreira’s future is in doubt after a lack of playing time and two loan spells in the last two seasons.