“Very good player” – Bilic says West Ham could sign Premier League winner

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has talked up his fellow countryman Dejan Lovren as someone who would be a good signing for the Hammers.

The Croatia international is currently on the books at Zenit Saint Petersburg, but could be granted special permission to leave the Russian club between now and the summer.

Lovren has been strongly linked with West Ham recently, with Bilic praising the former Liverpool centre-back, who formed part of their Premier League and Champions League-winning squads.

As noted by HITC, Bilic made his feelings clear about Lovren back in 2017.

“I’m very, very disappointed with the treatment he has received. He’s a very good player. He’s more than a centre-back. He never hides on the pitch. He’s always there,” Bilic said of Lovren at the time.

“A lot of mistakes, sometimes he’s making up for somebody else’s mistakes. It’s not easy to play centre-back at Liverpool because of where they stand.”

West Ham could do with more defensive options and Lovren’s experience would surely make him a fine signing.