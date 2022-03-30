Manchester United youngster sends strong message to the club over his future

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has sent the Red Devils a strong message over his future as he discussed his loan spell at Norwich City this season.

The 21-year-old looks to have improved a great deal during his time at Carrow Road, even though Norwich have been involved in a relegation battle and fighting for their lives in the Premier League.

Williams will no doubt have found that to be a very different world from life at Man Utd, but he seems to be feeling very positive about how his time with the Canaries has been for his development.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in a piece for the Daily Mail, Williams now insists he now feels like more of an athlete and more of a professional, and he plans to take that back to Old Trafford with him.

Brandon Williams has discussed his Man Utd future
The England Under-21 international also made it clear that he didn’t see the point in coming back to United if he isn’t going to play regularly.

“I had a talk with the gaffer recently and he asked me, ‘What have you learned?’. I said I feel more mature. I feel like an athlete now and a true professional. I am going to take that back up to Manchester in the summer,” he said.

“I’m playing games now and I love it. I can’t wait for the weekend so I can get to the stadium. There would be no point in me going back to United and just sitting on the bench. I want to play and feel I’m better equipped for the Premier League after this experience.

“Whether it’s at United or somewhere else, we’ll deal with that in the summer. But I’ve got a job to do here at Norwich.”

