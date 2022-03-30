Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has sent out a tweet following his time with the England national team this week.

The Red Devils defender received surprise boos from the home crowd at Wembley in the friendly against Ivory Coast, leading to Gareth Southgate majorly criticising those who jeered the player.

Maguire, however, didn’t seem keen to wade into a row with fans, and simply tweeted that he enjoyed playing for his country this week…

Maguire is a fine player on his day but is undoubtedly having a difficult season, though he could have done with the support from England fans, as he’s rarely let his country down, even if he’s not been that convincing at club level.

Southgate was thoroughly unimpressed after the game, saying: “The reception was a joke, an absolute joke.

“I don’t know how it benefits anybody. We’re either all in it together or we’re not.

“He’s in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you’ve played at the level he has for us – and put the performances in he has – it should be total commitment behind him.

“I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it’s never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team.”