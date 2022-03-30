Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Djed Spence has confirmed his ambition is to play in the Premier League.

Spence has been impressing for Nottingham Forest, and naturally has the big clubs circling around him. After making his England U21 debut this week, the 21-year-old has spoken about his dream to play in the top division.

“I always want to push myself and play with the best players and best team. Of course it’s an ambition of mine to play in the Premier League. I try to stay level-headed. I don’t read too much into it. At the end of the day, I’m just here to enjoy my football. I need to stay focused, have tunnel vision and play well on the pitch,” said Spence, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The report also claims Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are interested in the defender, who is currently on loan from Middlesbrough.

The fee circulating for Spence is around £20m, and Middlesbrough could be happy to sell for that price, due to having another young right-back in their ranks.

Isiah Jones is also impressing in the Championship and due to Spence not even being at the club this season, it’s not going to affect their team directly.

Although Spence could eventually outgrow Jones, they clearly hold the latter in higher regard, deciding to keep him this season and send Spence out on loan.