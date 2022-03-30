Manchester United’s Paul Pogba’s contract expires at the end of this current season, and many clubs will be interested in signing the French international on a free.

Pogba is yet to agree a new deal with his current club, so it’s looking increasingly likely he will leave Manchester. The list of potential suitors has now been whittled down to just three, according to Fichajes.

One of the clubs is Spanish giants Real Madrid. Florentino Perez has reportedly been interested in the French midfielder for a long time, and the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer might be too tempting to turn down.

The next club listed is Paris Saint-Germain, which could make sense for several reasons. Returning to his home country could be tempting for the 29-year-old, and their dominance domestically would mean it’s likely he can lift a league title for the first time in seven years.

The final potential destination is a return to Juventus. The Italian club took a chance on him, freeing him from the shackles of Manchester United, who weren’t offering him regular first-team football.

Pogba owes a lot to Juventus, who brought him to Italy and allowed him to develop in the first team as soon as he arrived.

The Pogba transfer saga is likely to go on for the next few months, and it will be interesting to see where the French star ends up.