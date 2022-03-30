Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering Anthony Martial to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as part of their bid to seal the transfer of Harry Kane.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of a makeover up front, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking past his best, while Edinson Cavani is set to be out of contract in the summer.

Martial, meanwhile, has struggled for form at Man Utd and is now out on loan at Sevilla, though he could be on offer to Spurs as part of a deal for Kane, according to ESPN.

The France international has been targeted by Tottenham in the past, according to ESPN, though the major stumbling block now is that the player himself is thought to prefer a move to Spain or Italy next.

In truth, while that may be an issue for United, they would surely have struggled to persuade Spurs to accept that kind of proposal anyway.

Martial may be a talented player on his day, but he’s been far too inconsistent in his time at Old Trafford and looks like nowhere near enough to help Spurs make up for the potential loss of an elite goal-scorer like Kane.