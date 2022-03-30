Video: Disgraceful scenes as Mohamed Salah bombarded by lasers during important penalty kick

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was heavily distracted during his penalty kick in Egypt’s crucial World Cup qualifiers second-leg with Senegal last night, which saw the Lions go through at the Egyptian’s expense. 

The game finished 1-0 to Senegal, thanks to an early own-goal from Hamdi Fathi and as the game was tied at 1-1 on aggregate, it went all the way to the spot.

Having missed out on taking a spot-kick during the final of the African Cup of Nations in January, Salah decided to go first this time around.

As you can see in the video below, the Senegalese fans bombarded the Egyptian superstar with lasers to the face, which proved effective, as he blasted his shot over the bar.

Senegal went on to win the shoot-out 3-1, but the sportsmanship of the home crowd has been heavily criticised in the aftermath.

Although the Senegal fans will be ecstatic about reaching the World Cup for only the third time and won’t really care about the criticism, this was not the way to go about it.

