Newcastle summer transfer shortlist has at least 11 players including four PL stars and major forward targets

Newcastle United have their eye on a plethora of options going into the summer transfer window, with at least 11 outfield players in their sights.

Of course, the likelihood of The Magpies signing this many players is next to none unless they intend to overtly break Financial Fair Play rules, but some of the names on the list showcase incredible ambition from the club.

Craig Hope revealed on his Twitter page that his sources had revealed 10 outfield players who were on Newcastle’s list of targets.

Also detail of NUFC recruitment meetings as summer plans are discussed this week – GK, CB, CM, W, CF all on list. Among outfield names mentioned to us; J Gvardiol, L Kelly, Y Bissouma, K Phillips, B Johnson, M Diaby, D Calvert-Lewin, D Nunez, P Schick & A Isak. https://t.co/QRcbNPwNW0 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) March 30, 2022

Among these names were Premier League stars Yves Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while big name stars in Europe such as Darwin Nunez, Moussa Diaby, and Alexander Isak were also on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed Newcastle were interested in Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, with a fee of £15m-£20m expected to be enough to land the Scottish teenager.

Newcastle are interested in signing Bologna fullback Aaron Hickey. Potential fee £15-20m not an issue, he’s considered a top talent – but other clubs monitoring closely. ??????? #NUFC Hickey has played more minutes than any other teenager in Europe's top five leagues this season. pic.twitter.com/PVM8Jn6tGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2022

However, recent reports have indicated Newcastle’s new Saudi-backed ownership will show some restraint in the upcoming transfer window, with a reported budget which is less than the £90m they spent on players in January.

A number of the players listed above will fetch fees of at least £30m, with some of the more high profile targets likely to climb to potentially double this.

While player sales will also go towards their overall war chest, the starting figure would likely mean only two or three of these players could be brought in summer to reinforce Eddie Howe’s squad.