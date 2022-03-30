Newcastle summer transfer shortlist has at least 11 players including four PL stars and major forward targets

Newcastle United have their eye on a plethora of options going into the summer transfer window, with at least 11 outfield players in their sights. 

Of course, the likelihood of The Magpies signing this many players is next to none unless they intend to overtly break Financial Fair Play rules, but some of the names on the list showcase incredible ambition from the club.

Craig Hope revealed on his Twitter page that his sources had revealed 10 outfield players who were on Newcastle’s list of targets.

Among these names were Premier League stars Yves Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while big name stars in Europe such as Darwin Nunez, Moussa Diaby, and Alexander Isak were also on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed Newcastle were interested in Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, with a fee of £15m-£20m expected to be enough to land the Scottish teenager.

However, recent reports have indicated Newcastle’s new Saudi-backed ownership will show some restraint in the upcoming transfer window, with a reported budget which is less than the £90m they spent on players in January.

A number of the players listed above will fetch fees of at least £30m, with some of the more high profile targets likely to climb to potentially double this.

While player sales will also go towards their overall war chest, the starting figure would likely mean only two or three of these players could be brought in summer to reinforce Eddie Howe’s squad.

